FBI Involved In Offset Shooting Because Florida Casino Is On Federal Land

Offset gets caught in a violent ambush outside Hard Rock Casino when attackers open fire and try to steal his watch.

Offset got caught up in a violent ambush outside one of Florida’s most exclusive casino properties, and the FBI just dropped new details about what really went down that night.

A large group of attackers surrounded the rapper near the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on April 6, and things escalated fast when one of them pulled a gun and fired a single shot that struck him.

The crew didn’t just shoot and run, though. After the gunfire, they tried to rip his watch right off his wrist, but they came up empty when he managed to hold onto it.

The 34-year-old rapper was hospitalized following the incident but has since been released and is recovering.

According to the FBI’s official statement, the suspects fled the scene in two separate Chevrolet SUVs.

A matte gray Tahoe headed south toward Miami while a black Suburban took off toward Hollywood, giving investigators two different directions to track.

The feds are treating this seriously because the Hard Rock sits on Seminole Tribe of Florida land, which puts the whole investigation under federal jurisdiction.

Lil Tjay was arrested at the scene on disorderly conduct and traffic charges, but he’s not been charged in connection with the actual shooting.

The 24-year-old rapper denied any involvement and delivered a fiery statement upon his release from jail, calling Offset a rat.

Offset was once married to Cardi B, and the two share three children together before their 2024 separation.

Authorities haven’t identified any suspects yet, and the case remains under active investigation.

Federal agents are working to piece together exactly what sparked the confrontation in the first place, though many believe it is tied to a gambling debt he owes Lil Tjay.