Lil Tjay Directed Crew To Attack Offset Before Associate Opened Fire

Lil Tjay allegedly directed his crew to start a fight with Offset at a Florida casino, leading to the shooting that hospitalized the former Migos member.

Lil Tjay orchestrated the drama at a Florida casino that resulted in Offset getting shot, and now cops have the receipts to prove it.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bronx rapper directed his crew to start throwing hands with Offset’s group around 7:22 PM ET Monday night outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

One of Tjay’s associates pulled a gun during the chaos and fired, leaving the former Migos member bleeding and hospitalized.

The police report gets more detailed from there. Cops reviewed security footage showing Tjay hopping out of his vehicle, pointing directly at Offset, and then leading his entire entourage straight to him like he was marking a target.

The whole thing escalated into a full brawl, and Tjay even filmed the incident on his phone while it was happening.

That’s the kind of evidence that makes a prosecutor smile.

Tjay got arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge and bonded out Tuesday on a $500 surety bond.

The second he walked out of the Broward County Jail, he started running his mouth on video, calling Offset a rat and bringing up their months-long beef over a $10,000 gambling debt.

Tjay had been publicly accusing Offset of dodging repayment and being broke, which apparently wasn’t enough to settle things.

The backstory here is crucial. Tjay and Offset had been going back and forth on social media for a minute over that alleged loan.

Tjay claimed Offset owed him money from a casino run and that the former Migos member had a serious gambling problem.

Offset allegedly tried to challenge Tjay to a livestream fight to settle it, but things clearly escalated beyond the internet.

According to TMZ, the shooting happened during what started as a confrontation over that same debt.

Offset’s still recovering in the hospital, though he was well enough to get wheeled outside for a cigarette in his hospital gown.

The incident has reignited their months-long gambling debt feud, and now there’s an actual shooting investigation on top of everything else.

Quavo and Ric Flair both sent messages of support to Offset after the incident, showing the broader impact this beef had on the Migos family.

Tjay’s attorney has been working overtime denying her client’s involvement in the actual shooting, but the police affidavit paints a pretty clear picture of who started the chain reaction.

Investigators are still working to identify which member of Tjay’s crew actually pulled the trigger, but the allegations against Tjay for instigating the fight are solid.