Kim Kardashian Producing Broadway Prison Drama “The Fear of 13”

Kim Kardashian makes her Broadway producing debut with “The Fear of 13,” a prison drama starring Adrien Brody about wrongful convictions.

Kim Kardashian is stepping into Broadway production with a project centered on systemic injustice and wrongful conviction.

The reality TV mogul and criminal justice advocate has joined the production team for “The Fear of 13,” a prison drama starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson that opens on Broadway April 15.

According to Deadline, the play tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he didn’t commit before his exoneration.

Kardashian’s involvement marks her Broadway producing debut and continues her years-long commitment to criminal justice reform.

She’s been vocal about using her platform to highlight wrongful convictions and systemic failures in the legal system, and the play’s producers have partnered with the Innocence Project to amplify its message.

“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy, it’s about people,” she said in a statement. “I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. ‘The Fear of 13’ is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”

The play, written by Lindsey Ferrentino, recently wrapped an acclaimed run in London’s West End.

Kardashian’s recent work in entertainment has aligned with her advocacy efforts.

She starred in the legal drama “All’s Fair” alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Sarah Paulson. Beyond acting and producing, she’s completed a four-year law apprenticeship, though she hasn’t yet passed the California Bar Exam.