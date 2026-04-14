Kanye West Accused Of Beating Man Unconscious At Chateau Marmont

Kanye West faces a new lawsuit over an alleged sucker-punch attack at Chateau Marmont that left a man with serious injuries.

Kanye West faces a lawsuit over an alleged unprovoked attack at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic hotels that left a man claiming serious injuries and emotional trauma.

The unidentified plaintiff, filing as John Doe, is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress stemming from an incident at Chateau Marmont in April 2024, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit alleges that Ye approached the man’s table without any provocation and delivered a sucker punch directly to his face. The impact was severe enough to knock the plaintiff to the ground, where he struck his head and lost consciousness.

The complaint states that Ye continued attacking him while he lay unconscious on the floor, landing repeated punches as the man couldn’t defend himself.

Beyond the physical assault, the plaintiff claims Ye made false accusations that he had engaged in inappropriate and offensive conduct toward a woman in Ye’s party.

The lawsuit further alleges that Ye publicly repeated and embellished these fabricated claims during a widely viewed podcast appearance, which exposed the plaintiff to public humiliation, suspicion, and ridicule among viewers and the broader community.

The man is seeking unspecified damages for his injuries and the emotional toll from both the attack and the public defamation.

Ye’s legal troubles have been mounting, with multiple lawsuits filed against him in recent months. Ye’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations in this particular case.

Ye has not publicly addressed the allegations or the lawsuit filing.