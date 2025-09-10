Stephen King’s “The Long Walk” Is Brutal But Brilliant Survival Thriller

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stephen King’s The Long Walk hits theaters with a bleak but gripping adaptation led by David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman in standout roles.

A Non-Spoiler Review of “The Long Walk” by Chris “Boogie” Brown.

The Long Walk is the latest Stephen King adaptation, directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games franchise). Led by Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang and Mark Hamill, the story follows 50 men chosen for a brutal annual walking competition enforced by a fascist government.

The rules are ruthless: maintain a pace of at least three miles per hour or be executed on the spot by an armed militia. Contestants receive three warnings for slowing down or stopping before they’re killed. With no finish line in sight, the last man standing wins a wish of his choosing and a fortune.

For transparency, I’ve never read King’s novel, so I can’t speak on how accurate the adaptation is. But as a film, I found it utterly engrossing from beginning to end. Bleak and relentless, The Long Walk succeeds as a tense and claustrophobic survival drama that locks the audience into the agony of the walkers’ journey.

At one hour and 48 minutes, Lawrence ensures viewers feel every step, every emotion and every bond formed among the competitors. The dread is unshakable as survival grows increasingly costly, both physically and emotionally. The violence is unflinching, executions and injuries are depicted with graphic intensity that easily earns the film its hard R rating.

Despite the darkness, screenwriter JT Mollner weaves in flickers of humanity, humor and resistance. Though the timeline is ambiguous, the setting is an alternate dystopian America under authoritarian rule. The script layers commentary on power, survival, class and the resilience of the human spirit.

The cast is strong across the board. Mark Hamill is chilling as The Major, the militia leader. Ben Wang brings comic relief as Hank Olsen, while Tut Nyuot delivers warmth and humor as Arthur Baker. Cooper Hoffman grounds the film as Ray Garraty, giving a performance full of quiet pain. But it’s David Jonsson as Peter McVries, who emerges as the film’s powerhouse. Jonsson delivers wit, compassion and heartbreak in equal measure, building on the promise he showed in last year’s Alien Romulus. His presence here is magnetic.

As for critiques, the film’s unrelenting bleakness may alienate viewers looking for a more uplifting or traditionally entertaining ride. This is not a movie that leaves you feeling good when the credits roll—it’s designed to unsettle. The conclusion, while definitive, might strike some as muddled in execution. Without knowing the source material, I can’t say whether that’s a flaw of adaptation or intent.

Overall, The Long Walk is a standout in a year of strong cinema. With its stripped-down premise, sharp direction, immersive sound design, haunting score and stellar performances, it stands as one of the most riveting psychological horror films of 2025.

The Long Walk opens in theaters Friday (September 12). Highly recommended for fans of dystopian thrillers or Stephen King adaptations.

Rating: 4/5