Zazie Beetz & Patricia Arquette Break Down Deeper Meanings In “They Will Kill You”

Despite the violence and chaos, Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquett say the real message of the movie is about human connection.

Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette are legends in their own right—two actresses from different generations whose careers reflect both range and fearlessness. Zazie has carved out a powerful lane in a new era of Hollywood, with standout roles in films like Deadpool 2, Joker and the acclaimed series Atlanta, solidifying her status as one of the most compelling performers of her generation. Patricia Arquette, on the other hand, brings a résumé that stretches back to the 1980s, with unforgettable performances in films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Little Nicky, and her Oscar-winning turn in Boyhood.

Both actresses are iconic in unique and complementary ways—one representing the sharp edge of modern storytelling, the other embodying decades of cinematic excellence. Now, they stand side-by-side in one of the wildest genre-bending movies in recent memory, They Will Kill You. The trailer might make viewers think they have a clue about what’s coming. Trust—that’s just a morsel.

The film is a chaotic thrill ride that blends horror, action, dark comedy, and martial arts into something that feels tailor-made for the blerd braintrust, the kind of movie that will have fan theories flying and group chats working overtime. At its core, the story explores fear, belonging, and the lengths people will go to protect the ones they love—all wrapped inside a wildly entertaining spectacle.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur caught up with the pair to talk about the madness behind the movie, the deeper themes driving the story, and what it all means in the bigger picture of their careers and the culture.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Congratulations. I enjoyed the movie. It grabbed me and didn’t let go. I wanted to ask you all about the idea that this movie is speaking to fears other than the norm. What do you guys think about that?

Zazie Beetz: Yeah, yeah. I mean, I think it definitely speaks to fears of… yeah… of becoming, um, I feel like in your case, like becoming a pariah and seeking family, seeking a safe space to be. Um, I think for my character, I have fears of, I think, my own guilt and wanting to meet my sister and clear my own heart, clear my own spirit, and reconcile. And, you know, ultimately I do think what drives this movie is love.

You know, for me, my goal is to find and reconnect with my sister. And even for Lily, the actions that the cult does are out of protection—protecting yourself, protecting those you love. And so yeah, I guess for me the scariest thing… and it is a comedy and it is martial arts and it is action and it is all this heightened, silly, absurd stuff… but there is a germ underneath this idea that to me is very scary.

The idea of a demonic cult or something like that. When people objectify other people and just use them and abuse them and discard them with no concern—that’s the most evil aspect of human beings. And we’re seeing that on huge scales, and how people normalize that. That’s terrifying to me.

Chuck Creekmur: What, if anything, are you all trying to prove to yourselves or to the industry at this point in your careers?

Patricia Arquette: Oh wow. Um, I’m not trying to prove anything. I just want to be a part of interesting artworks. When I saw Krill’s movie and he had such a distinct view as a filmmaker, and he had hired Zazie—and she’s so incredible, such a great actress and has this powerful presence, movie star presence—you know, there’s a charisma to that.

And this story of this person who forges herself through her own goodness and how that can become a superpower… I just always wanted to be a part of it, frankly.

Zazie Beetz: Thank you. Yeah, I don’t know if it’s prove as much as… I think for me the only real person I’m ever trying to prove anything to is myself. Um, myself. And I also want my husband to like my stuff. I just really care.

But that’s really it. Like if I feel like I did something and everyone hated it, if I felt like I believed in it, that’s okay. That felt like an authentic expression to me. I really struggle if I did something I didn’t believe in and then it doesn’t work—or even if other people like it—it has to be within your alignment.

And so I feel like I’m always trying to search for my alignment, which can be hard to do in this industry. I think people talk a lot about like, “If it’s not a hell yes, it’s a hell no,” but there’s a lot of gray. There’s a lot of gray in trying to creatively express to get opportunities that let you really have a range of acting.

There are different pathways to getting there. So I think I’m always just trying to be better. Every shoot I’m trying to learn, trying to figure out, trying to watch people who I respect, like Patricia. And every time I’m trying something different so that if I see myself on screen, I’m like: Was I being in the moment? Was I being real? Did I give it everything?

Just for my own peace of mind and gratitude for where I’m at. So I want to take it seriously. Um, but yeah.

Patricia Arquette: I think you have an incredible work ethic, and she delivered in this movie. And it was just an honor and a privilege to watch her work and to see her, because the lead of a movie really kind of creates a temperature on the set for everybody else. And she was incredible at all of that, and does have this inner discipline of self.

Chuck Creekmur: Okay. Thank you very much. (To Zazie) You’re a blerd icon.