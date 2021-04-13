MURS Talks Growing Up Crip, His New Classic, Being Weird Cuz, Homophobia In Hip-Hop and MORE!

(AllHipHop Headlines)
MURS is back with a new album and a fresh outlook on music!
The Los Angeles representative has a new, exciting album Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration with DJ.Fresh is a refreshing, honest look at life in Los Angeles. Songs like “The D.O.C.,” “GOATs”, “MURS In Retrograde” and the classic tale “Diana Doom/Wonder Woman”, among others weaves an amazing frank, authentic and visual look at the artist.
Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and the incomparable MURS have one of the illest conversations, where he talks about the changes in his life and his music. This is a must see interview that offers a fresh look at one of Los Angeles best Hip-Hop artists. A pandemic cannot stop the “Vegan-by-marriage” from serving this dope!