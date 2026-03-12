 Darkchild Signs Kvng Flvcko!

Grammy-nominated multi-hyphenate KVNG FLVCKO steps into a new chapter with the release of his self-produced single “Break!!,” arriving shortly after signing to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Alienz Alive label.

Grammy-nominated multi-hyphen, KVNG FLVCKO marks his recent signing to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins‘ Alienz Alive label with “Break!!.” Showcasing the Sunshine State native’s unique brand of Alternative leaning Hip Hop, the self-produced track aims to remind listeners you can break free from life’s struggles and features a picture taken by Sabrina Vaz-Holder as the artwork.

In a press statement about the origins of the new single, the BMI Trailblazer Award recipient reveals: “I was in a dark space, undergoing intense changes that revealed the mental chains and generational curses that were holding me back. In time, my eyes were opened, and I reclaimed my authority.”

The announcement comes ahead of Darkchild’s fireside chat at SXSW with Jamie Dominguez this weekend.

About Alienz Alive:

Launched in 2024 by highly decorated triple threat and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the independent record label is inspired by the transformative power of faith, Alienz Alive empowers artists who are “ten toes down” in their commitment to living a renewed life. Alienz Alive fosters the creation of music that connects, inspires and uplifts, all while elevating the honest stories of their artists. This isn’t just music, it’s a movement.