Michael Prince Johnson: The Multi-Instrumental Virtuoso Redefining Global Music, Cultural Storytelling, and The Pioneer and King of Live Music Hybrid Performance Innovation 

Breaking Boundaries with Rhythm, Melody, Culture, and Innovation.

Globally celebrated figure and legendary musician, composer, instrumentalist, DJ, and producer Michael Prince Johnson has released his album African Instruments – Africa: The First Educator of the World, showcasing his talents as a composer, musician, and storyteller.

The album explores the Afro-House genre through 10 powerful songs, including radio hits such as African Instruments – Africa: The First Educator of the World, Instruments That Built Civilization, The Lie of Ethnocentrism, You Know It Was African, Intelligence Was Never Imported, Primitive Is a Lie, Your Instruments Have African Ancestors, Fear of Black Genius, Not Pagan, Just African, and History Refused to Stay Silent. The album tells the story of Africa as the birthplace of knowledge, civilizations, rhythm, melody, culture, and human expression. Long before formal education systems existed, African instruments were used to teach language, history, spirituality, and community values. This album celebrates Africa as the first educator of the world. Every piece of his work is entirely self-produced, composed, arranged, performed, and mixed by Johnson himself—further solidifying his reputation for artistic excellence.

Johnson’s musicianship is extraordinary, performing on more than 65 percussion and idiophone instruments. Equally a master in African string instruments such as the Uhadi, horn instruments like the Oporo, and flutes including the Terre Rhythm Flute and Cellu Flute. Johnson is considered one of the world’s greatest — or the greatest — players of the Kalimba, Shekere, and frame drum played with a single mallet. His ability to blend rhythm and melody transforms percussion into a melodic voice, redefining the role of the instrumentalist.

Widely honored as one of the most prolific and creative instrumental musicians of his time, Johnson is also recognized as a cultural and musical pioneer whose work continues to influence instrumental music worldwide. He performs in multiple music genres, including Afro-House, African-EDM, Amapiano, instrumental hip hop, funk, jazz, RnB, and soul.

He is known for performing all instruments live with a DJ set, vocals, MPC, and a 24-channel live mixer, while developing personal techniques that inspire a new generation of musicians. One of Johnson’s most groundbreaking achievements is his live performance format.

He pioneered solo live music hybrid performance that combined DJing, live instruments, MPC, vocals, and a 24-channel live mixer, performing entirely live with no pre-recorded tracks, and reinterpreting original songs in real time.

His hybrid shows span multiple formats: DJ plus live percussion, sampler-only plus live instruments, and full hybrid performances blending electronic and acoustic sounds. These innovations have earned him the title of Pioneer and King of Live Music Hybrid Performance Innovation, inspiring musicians worldwide to explore the fusion of tradition and technology. Johnson is also the first performer to integrate the Shekere, Kalimba, and frame drum — played with a single mallet — into DJ sets and live hybrid performances.

Since 2007, Johnson has released over 70 albums and more than 600 original songs and compositions. His work spans instrumental hip-hop, EDM, Afro-House, jazz, funk, rock, pop, soul, and blues. Signature albums include African History Vol. 1, The Legacy of Black African Civilizations, History of Epidemics Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, Michaela Queenie Johnson Vol. 1–6, Rock Crystal Vol. 2 & Vol. 3, Street of Danger Vol. 1, the ongoing 72 Diamonds series, Warrior Blood: The Kings and Queens of Africa, and African Instruments – Africa: The First Educator of the World.

His album 72 Diamonds, spanning over eight hours, set a world record for both its length and price on iTunes, becoming one of the longest and most ambitious releases in modern music history. Notable songs include Kemet – Egypt Means the Place of Black African People, Cover-Up of the Accomplishments of Black Africans, The Legacy of Black African Civilizations, Nok to Kush: The African Pioneers, Mali Empire and Songhai Empire, Zulu Empire, History of Epidemics, War Produced the Death and Destruction, Love Does Not Harm Anyone, Forgetting the Culture of Origin, Michaela Queenie Johnson, Importance of Nature, Let’s Go Crazy, Warrior Blood: Kings & Queens of Africa (The African Warrior King), and African Instruments – Africa: The First Educator of the World. Many of his songs and compositions carry culturally and socially significant messages.

Johnson’s music has reached audiences in over 180 countries, aired on more than 3,000 radio stations, and reached 500 million listeners. He has achieved #1 positions on WRRN Classic Greatest Hits (US), CKX FM 96.1 BOB FM (Canada), and MyTuner Radio (Austria), along with radio charts in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Egypt, South Korea, India, and Ireland. His music was featured on BBC-curated Spotify playlists, including Sound of 80: Hit Factory Christmas Party, highlighting his international impact. His work has featured in publications such as AllHipHop, The Source, Billboard, LA Weekly, and We Rave You, further establishing his credibility as an influential global cultural artist. Johnson’s works were the first by an Austrian-based artist to be featured on Indian mainstream Hindi TV, News18 Hindi. Among Austrian artists, bands, and DJs, he has achieved the highest number of songs played on US radio formats.

He is also the first YouTube creator to educate audiences on African history, sociology, and psychology through instrumental music. His content reaches viewers in 180 countries, reinforcing his commitment to cultural education, musical mastery, and storytelling. Johnson’s music bridges continents, inspiring listeners and emerging musicians to blend traditional African instruments with contemporary production. Recognized by Austria’s kulturen in bewegung (VIDC) for his contributions to African music, he is celebrated as a global ambassador for African musical heritage and a promoter and educator of African music and history within the Austrian music scene, demonstrating how artistry can educate, empower, and connect cultures. Johnson has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube worldwide, with millions more across his official channels.

Michael Prince Johnson’s fusion of traditional African music with electronic and contemporary genres has left a lasting imprint on the global music scene. As the first Black African instrumental musician based in Austria to achieve global radio success, and the first Austrian artist overall to reach this level independently, he has paved the way for a new generation of cross-genre musicians. His role in educating and promoting African heritage and sociocultural discourse through music further cements his legacy as an influential and pioneering figure in the global music community.

Johnson is the founder of the music duo 72 Diamonds, alongside his wife, Michaela Queenie Johnson. The duo is celebrated for fusing African sounds with various genres and has received international acclaim for its creativity and innovation. Michaela Queenie Johnson, as co-composer and co-producer, has been a central collaborator and guiding force in both the duo and Michael Prince Johnson’s solo career, shaping his artistic vision and helping him achieve global recognition while maintaining a true partnership in their creative journey.

Be among the first to experience African Instruments – Africa: The First Educator of the World. For more information, visit www.worldoceanmusicgroup.com. The album is available on all major digital platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud.