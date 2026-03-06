RMG Brings Hip Hop Forever to SXSW 2026

Hip Hop Forever returns to SXSW 2026 on March 12 at Brushy Street Commons in Austin. The showcase features Indie Tribe, Derek Minor, Canon, Marty, and more, hosted by DJ Trendsetter Sense for a night dedicated to authentic hip-hop and culture.

Hip Hop Forever, the culture‑forward hip‑hop showcase, returns to Austin, Texas as an official SXSW 2026 music event on March 12, 2026, bringing together influential voices and rising stars for an unforgettable night celebrating lyricism, community, and legacy.

The showcase will take place at Brushy Street Commons in downtown Austin, Texas, with doors opening ahead of a 7:00 PM showtime. As part of the globally recognized South by Southwest Music Festival, Hip Hop Forever continues its mission of elevating artists who are pushing the culture forward while honoring the roots of hip‑hop.

Featured Artists

Indie Tribe

Derek Minor

DJ Trendsetter Sense

Canon

Marty

Holy Gabanna

Mission

Don Ready

Parris Chariz

The evening will be hosted by internationally respected DJ and cultural tastemaker DJ Trendsetter Sense, whose influence spans radio, live events, and major hip‑hop platforms nationwide.

About Hip Hop Forever

Hip Hop Forever is more than a showcase. It is a statement. Built on authenticity, excellence, and intentional artistry, the platform creates space for meaningful hip‑hop that resonates beyond the stage.

From high‑energy performances to culturally impactful moments, this event represents a convergence of artistry and purpose during one of the most influential music festivals in the world.

Entry

SXSW badge holders will have access in accordance with official SXSW entry policies. Capacity is limited and early arrival is strongly encouraged.

Powered By

RMG

GMA’s

Sunday SVC

Apollo Records

LinkTree