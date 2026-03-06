RMG Brings Hip Hop Forever to SXSW 2026

Hip Hop Forever, the culture‑forward hip‑hop showcase, returns to Austin, Texas as an official SXSW 2026 music event on March 12, 2026, bringing together influential voices and rising stars for an unforgettable night celebrating lyricism, community, and legacy.
The showcase will take place at Brushy Street Commons in downtown Austin, Texas, with doors opening ahead of a 7:00 PM showtime. As part of the globally recognized South by Southwest Music Festival, Hip Hop Forever continues its mission of elevating artists who are pushing the culture forward while honoring the roots of hip‑hop.
Featured Artists
- Indie Tribe
- Derek Minor
- DJ Trendsetter Sense
- Canon
- Marty
- Holy Gabanna
- Mission
- Don Ready
- Parris Chariz
The evening will be hosted by internationally respected DJ and cultural tastemaker DJ Trendsetter Sense, whose influence spans radio, live events, and major hip‑hop platforms nationwide.
About Hip Hop Forever
Hip Hop Forever is more than a showcase. It is a statement. Built on authenticity, excellence, and intentional artistry, the platform creates space for meaningful hip‑hop that resonates beyond the stage.
From high‑energy performances to culturally impactful moments, this event represents a convergence of artistry and purpose during one of the most influential music festivals in the world.
Entry
SXSW badge holders will have access in accordance with official SXSW entry policies. Capacity is limited and early arrival is strongly encouraged.
Powered By
RMG
GMA’s
Sunday SVC
Apollo Records
LinkTree