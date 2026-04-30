Scam Rap Icon Punchmade Dev Is Loading Up To Feed Fans Very Soon

Punchmade Dev, who’s legal name is Adrian Brooks is finding his way throughout the music industry by sticking to his process. The “Scam Rap” forefather is creating a wave that has his fans in a chokehold, creating multiple subcommunities that have fans itching for more music from the Kentucky-raised recording artist.

Gaining steam as a musician is not easy, but when you catch a win, it’s always important to keep the momentum going. Punchmade Dev keeps fans engaged with electric music, dynamic collaborations, and explosive tracks like “I Hate Punchmade Dev,” “Scam Brothers,” and “Public Enemy” which have helped him gather over 260K+ monthly listeners on Spotify and a healthy base on Instagram and TikTok that is always leaning in when he drops new tunes. With LPs like Richest Puncher and Undefeated becoming instant classics among fans, the community is excited about the next drop. Artists like KrispyLife Kidd, Bands WM, OT7Quanny, and AK Bandamont have all shared the spotlight with Dev on wax.



Punchmade Dev is going to turn up the summer in 2026, and his fans are ready to see what new methods he shares on his platforms. After being featured on various music blogs over the years, it is clear that the next step will be his best, as he positions himself to become a top artist in his subgenre. Be on the lookout for your favorite Discord or Reddit chats to see when Dev will be dropping again.

Listen to his top track “Scam Brothers” below!