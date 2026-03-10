Tony Coles Steps Forward With 6WA, A Statement From Dallas With West Coast DNA

Based in the DFW metroplex and raised in Fort Worth, Tony Coles has spent the past several years establishing himself as a producer and creative force behind the 600 label. With the upcoming release of 6WA, he enters a pivotal chapter signaling growth for both his career and the collective around him.

Coles has described 6WA as “the best tape in the world,” a bold claim grounded in perspective rather than hype. In his view, mainstream rap production has leaned on familiar formulas for more than a decade. Drill and trap have dominated label signings and radio rotations, creating a landscape where experimentation often takes a back seat. Coles approached this project with a different objective: restore unpredictability and craftsmanship to the forefront.

From start to finish, the tape emphasizes originality while honoring the foundational sound of West Coast hip-hop. To prepare, Tony Coles immersed himself in albums such as Straight Outta Compton by N.W.A., Death Certificate by Ice Cube, and The Chronic by Dr. Dre. Rather than copy their formulas, he studied their structure, bounce, and sonic layering. The result blends classic textures with a modern Southern identity rooted in DFW.

At the center of 6WA stands the 600 label. Designed as a full compilation, the project spotlights X and the artists developing under Coles’ banner. After completing a country-focused release, the team shifted back into hip-hop with renewed intensity. “There’s unfinished business in the rap scene,” Coles explains, framing the tape as a reassertion of presence and purpose.

The title track, “6WA,” functions as a declaration. The production carries weight, the verses sharpen the message, and the overall energy establishes the tone for what follows.

Legendary voices add further dimension. A feature from Snoop Dogg and a spoken contribution from The D.O.C. tie the project to the architects of gangsta rap. Coles credits Bootleg Kev for helping secure Snoop’s involvement, describing the collaboration as rooted in mutual respect for the direction the 600 camp is taking. For a producer who grew up on Texas church pews and in high school band rooms, working alongside artists from that era feels more like alignment than validation.

Beyond production credits, Coles also steps into a new creative space as a featured singer. The opportunity emerged organically when Ro$ama encouraged him to try delivering a hook that had originally lived only as a concept. “When I started singing, we both just eased into the same groove,” he recalls. The experience opened doors he plans to revisit in future releases.

One of the most demanding records on the tape, “Life of A Gangsta,” pushed Tony Coles creatively. Determined to build a 90s-inspired sample from scratch, he focused on authenticity down to the smallest details. Writing his own opening bars proved challenging, but the final version captures the era-specific tone he set out to achieve.

In March, when 6WA reaches listeners, Tony Coles hopes the reaction centers on freshness and groove. The objective remains clear: deliver a body of work grounded in authenticity, shaped by legacy, and confident in its own identity.

For the 600 label, the release marks the beginning of a larger vision built on unity, experimentation, and long-term success.