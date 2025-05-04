Benny The Butcher Recruits Boldy James For “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benny The Butcher teams up with Boldy James for “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge.”

Buffalo’s own Benny The Butcher is back with a vengeance, linking up with Detroit’s Boldy James for the hard-hitting new single “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge.” The track is the first taste of Excelsior, Benny’s seven-track project that was just released.

Produced by Nunchuk, the song features both MCs trading bars over a soulful horn-laced beat. Benny and Boldy, longtime fixtures in the underground rap circuit, sound as cohesive as ever. They are grimy, deliberate, and entirely unbothered by the industry’s glossier side.

While Excelsior is being billed simply as a “project,” it marks Benny’s first solo effort since 2024’s acclaimed Everybody Can’t Go. The full tracklist includes appearances from Styles P, Skyler Blatt, P.R.E.M.O., Sule, and Fuego Base. Production includes Harry Fraud, Daringer, and more.

Benny and Boldy filmed the video on a Brooklyn subway platform to to match the track’s energy. Neither rapper calls the borough home, but we don’t care. “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge” proves that when Benny and Boldy link up, the streets are always listening