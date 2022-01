EST Gee flips an old Plies record from like 10-15 years ago and he’s got a banger! Check it out here and compare it with the old Plies one!

EST Gee keeps running it up with his new song “Who Hotter Than Gee” a flip of Plies track, “Who Hotter Than Me.” We will include that below for your listening pleasure, but at the end of the day EST Gee did that. This song is a heater for the traps, the clubs and the whips… If anything it speaks to how HOT the beat was on this song. Shout out producer Midnight Black to hooking this up.