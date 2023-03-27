King Key To Release New Club Hit With Beat King & Trilly Polk

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rumors have it, King Key getting ready to sign a major deal with Roc Nation.

King Key’s new EP “Look At It,” produced by Yung Bala On Da Beat, is a commentary on oversharing culture. The four tracks showcase King Key’s unique style and sound. King Key’s message is clear: he doesn’t support oversharing culture and doesn’t feel the need to share every aspect of his life.

The EP is a continuation of King Key’s rise to fame, following his viral success with “Gun Out” and his cover of Young Jeezy’s “Tear It Up” called “Thuggin.” With “Look At It,” King Key refuses to conform to social media norms and asserts his dominance.

King Key’s latest releases include his hit single “DUHH” ft. T Kay Barbie, as well as his highly anticipated club single “Tryna See Sum” ft. Beat King and Trilly Polk.

Rumors have it, King Key getting ready to sign a major deal with Roc Nation. He’s been seen working with people from Sony Orchard as well as producers and artists from Empire.

Make sure you check out his new EP “Look At It” available on all streaming platforms. We expect big things from King Key in 2023!

Connect:

https://www.instagram.com/kingkey87

PR: @TrillestEnt

https://www.trillestentertainment.com