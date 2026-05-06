Lil Zay Osama Maintains Innocence As Case Expands With Seventh Arrest

Lil Zay Osama’s federal case keeps expanding as a seventh suspect gets charged in the violent Winnetka home invasion conspiracy.

Tyrese Fenton-Watson is the latest name added to a federal indictment that keeps expanding around Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama.

The 23-year-old from Chicago was arrested on April 28 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping, making him the seventh defendant in a violent March home invasion that’s become a domino effect of federal charges.

Each new arrest reveals more layers to what prosecutors describe as a coordinated attack on a Winnetka residence.

The March 8 invasion started with a delivery driver ruse, according to reporting from FOX 32 Chicago.

Dashun Brown, 24, posed as a food delivery worker to get inside the home, and once the door opened, four armed men forced their way in. They held one person captive for roughly an hour while a child was restrained during the chaos.

The crew demanded access to a safe, computer equipment, and cryptocurrency accounts before leaving to meet up with others waiting outside.

That’s where Lil Zay Osama enters the picture.

The 28-year-old rapper, along with his brother Khiell Dukes, 30, and Anthony Ramsey, 22, allegedly coordinated the operation from outside the home.

Federal prosecutors say they communicated with the invasion team and waited for them to exit with whatever they could grab. All seven defendants are now in federal custody without bond, facing potential life sentences on kidnapping conspiracy charges and up to 20 years on robbery conspiracy counts.

Lil Zay has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

“I’m aware of the charges against me. Wanted to be clear I am innocent,” he stated. “I got faith that the truth will come out in court. I will be home soon.”

His legal team continues to fight the allegations as the case moves through the federal system.