Mac-K Gets In The Mood For Love In New “Must Be February” Music Video

Up-and-coming rapper and songwriter Mac-K The K Baby brings on the romance in his latest Gangsta rap track “Must Be February.” The Dallas native, who mainly writes from his own personal experiences, sets the bar high with this new single that follows “No Thank You’s” and the 12-track record Tip of The Spear that enlists “Rain On Me,” “Sunshine,” “Pounds,” “No Pork,” and “Go Diego.”

“Must Be February” comes with an accompanying music video filmed by The Music Video Company. The visuals are shot at a theme park and feature the Hip Hop artist stepping up his game while trying to win over his girl all over again. The two look very lovey-dovey as they explore the premise hand in hand. Mac-K is utterly smitten: “I’m in love like it’s February/ Fall in love with a g/ I double dare you/ no cap no imaginary/ New pack came in, not ordinary.”

“It’s Gangsta romance music. A Vibe for the nonchalant community” – says Mac-K about “Must Be February.” K Baby, who has earned more than eight million streams for his tracks, admits that he only focuses on creating music that he personally enjoys to hear. Listeners instantly connect with his vibe and energy thanks to his genuine expressions and songs that come from a real place.

Collaborating with Lil 2z, John Wells, Shawdi P, and lil.eaarl, Mac-K never fails to showcase his musicality and talent. Swinging between rapping and melodic singing, he delivers the ultimate combination of a grimy and smooth sound. “My music is influenced by everyday struggles in a poverty-stricken environment mixed with stuff I’ve seen and been through in the street,” explains the genre-bending artist.

Mac-K has a lot of exciting new projects on the horizon. In addition to recording new music, the rapper is starring in several movies that are due to come out soon. Following the release of “Must Be February,” K-Baby is also ready to embark on a nationwide tour.

Watch the official video for “Must Be February” on YouTube:

Listen to “Must Be February” here: