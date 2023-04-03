Iconic Pairing: Morris Day and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Join Forces For New Video “Too Much Girl 4 Me”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Morris Day releases a new music video featuring Billy Gibbons from his Hip-Hop infused album “Last Call,” with collaborations from various industry icons

Morris Day, the master of cool and swagger, has released a new music video for his new song “Too Much Girl 4 Me” from his Hip-Hop-infused album, Last Call.

The album boasts collaborations with renowned artists such as Big Daddy Kane, Snoop Dogg, Trinidad James, Flo Rida, Tech N9ne, E-40, and the legendary Daddy O of Hip-Hop’s first band, Stetsasonic.

The video, directed by Brian “Champtown” Harmon, features two legendary icons: Morris Day and Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top.

Harmon, who also directed Day’s previous video with Big Daddy Kane, expressed his excitement at working with these two music legends, dubbing himself the “Director of Legends.” He believes his late friend Prince would have been proud of the project, as Morris Day is a significant figure in the Hip-Hop community.

“Just hearing those two names collaborating would make anyone say, hold the f### up…what ? It was an honor to work with these two icons,” Champtown said. “My boy Prince would have been proud. Just look at the folks on the album! Morris raised us. He is Hip-Hop.“

Recorded in Snoop Dogg’s studio, Courtney Benson brought together Morris and Billy for the track. Benson is also involved in several major projects related to promoting the Last Call album.

Morris Day’s Last Call album is now available, including the single “Too Much Girl 4 Me” featuring Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Don’t miss the music video that has fans raving as “epic.”