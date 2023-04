Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mystic and Ray Luv collaborate for “Still (Love),” from the album “Dreaming In Cursive: The Girl Who Loved Sparklers.”

Mystic’s “Still (Love)” video is here. In this mini-movie, Ray Luv, the legendary artist Bay-area artist, is also featured. This Mystic’s second video from her critically acclaimed opus Dreaming In Cursive: The Girl Who Loved Sparklers. The visuals represent an installment of the short film ‘A Black Love Trilogy.