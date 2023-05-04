Tory Lanez Pops Off On Haters & People That “Sh#tted” On Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez might be incarcerated, but he just dropped a new song directed to his haters.

Tory Lanez is behind the wall after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. But the rapper made a preemptive move before his incarceration. He recorded a song, which just dropped. On “Ginobili,” the rapper melodically rhymes to his detractors. He does not specify, but it certainly feels like he’s talking about the high profile case. “All of you n#ggas that s###### on me, I promise you’ll reap what you sow,” he spews. The Canadian-born artists faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation.