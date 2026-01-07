Trace Marx Drops New Single “Angels All About Me (For Pops)”

“Angels All About Me (For Pops)” is a reflection of a turning point in Trace Marx’s life, written during a stretch of uncertainty, loss, and quiet clarity.

“Angels All About Me (For Pops)” captures a precise moment in Trace Marx’s life, shaped by personal loss, reflection, and a sense of spiritual grounding. The song was written during a period when everything around him felt uncertain, yet somehow continued to fall into place.

The initial idea came from the feeling he had when he first heard the beat. Marx describes it as ethereal, something that immediately placed him inside a scene rather than outside of it. He often approaches music by imagining where he would be and how he would move within the sound, and in this case, the feeling was uplifting. It reflected a time of serious challenge, but he continued to emerge stronger on the other side.

Shortly after writing the song, his grandfather passed away after living with Parkinson’s disease. The timing was difficult as the funeral was the same day Marx had booked studio time to record the song. He attended the service that morning and spent the evening recording at Criteria Studio in Miami. The session lasted eight hours, followed by another twelve hours dedicated to mixing and mastering. Marx says he felt his grandfather’s presence throughout the process, which gave the recording deeper meaning.

“Pops,” his mother’s father, played a significant role in shaping who Trace Marx is as a person today. As he has grown older, Marx has noticed how similar they were, both outgoing, expressive, and deeply connected to family. Before pursuing music full-time, Marx worked in IT sales, while his grandfather spent his career in insurance. That shared path made the tribute feel personal in a very grounded way.

The idea of angels in the song is layered. While it includes spiritual figures and beliefs that guide him, Marx also sees angels as the people in his life who show up, support him, and believe in his work. He views his listeners the same way. Making music leaves him exposed, and the encouragement he receives carries real weight and energy.

Musically, the song reflects Marx’s background and range. Born in London, raised in Miami, and coming from a Jamaican family, he was exposed early to many different sounds. The UK Garage, drum, and bass feel of the production connects to his time in London, while hip hop and Afrobeat influences come naturally through his upbringing and community. Producer RXLLIN, who is based in Ukraine, created the instrumental, and engineer Mike Banger helped shape the final atmosphere in the studio. Their goal was to keep the track light and open, leaving space for emotion rather than overfilling it.

In the credits, his grandfather is listed as a co-contributor under his full name, Trevor P. Jones. Marx is planning to donate proceeds from the song and related merchandise to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, as well as to Jamaican hurricane relief efforts, honoring both Pops’ life and their family’s roots.

“Angels All About Me (For Pops)” marks a clear moment of growth for Trace Marx. It reflects a shift toward honesty, trust in his instincts, and a willingness to let personal experiences guide the music forward.

Listen to “Angels All About Me (For Pops)”: