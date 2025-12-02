2 Chainz Proves Family Biz Runs Deep With Son Halo & The “12 Days Of Saucemas”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz just turned the holiday season into his own personal Christmas special and honestly, we’re here for every minute of it.

The Atlanta legend has teamed up with his mini-me son, Halo, to bring serious holiday cheer to Zaxby’s fans through the “12 Days (Chainz) of Saucemas” campaign, which kicked off on December 1.

This isn’t just another celebrity endorsement deal; it’s a full-blown family affair that shows 2 Chainz continuing to build that generational wealth while keeping his kids front and center.

We’ve watched Halo grow up through their “Me and Halo” podcast series, and now the 7-year-old is stepping into the spotlight as dad’s official holiday helper.

The campaign drops daily videos on Zaxby’s social channels, featuring 2 Chainz rocking custom chains that match each day’s exclusive reward.

“Look, I might be a little biased, but nothing is like the holidays back home in Georgia,” said 2 Chainz. “Teaming up with Zaxbys—another Georgia original—just feels right and on time!”

The timing couldn’t be better for this collaboration. Just last week, 2 Chainz was out in metro Atlanta feeding 150 families for Thanksgiving, passing out canned goods and $50 Walmart gift cards.

The man stays connected to his community and now he’s bringing that same energy to making sure folks can get their chicken-finger fix without breaking the bank during the holidays.

“We love our loyal Zaxbys guests, and in the season of giving, it only felt right to celebrate Saucemas with the gift of our fan-favorite menu items,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxby’s. “And since there’s no place like home for the holidays, we teamed up with fellow Georgia natives 2 Chainz and Halo to help us ensure fans have visions of Fingerz dancing in their heads for all 12 Days of Saucemas.”

Keep your eyes peeled for cameos from Zaxby’s Sauce Boss Omar Epps, who’s joining the holiday festivities across Instagram and TikTok.