21 Savage Released Haunting Trailer For Upcoming Album “WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?”

21 Savage announces his highly anticipated new album “WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?” is dropping this Friday.

21 Savage has emerged from relative silence to deliver what could be the year’s most anticipated Hip-Hop release, confirming his new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? will arrive on December 12.

The Atlanta rap star released a chilling cinematic trailer that sets an ominous tone for his return.

The Atlanta-based artist broke his cryptic social media silence Sunday with the official announcement, ending months of speculation about his next move following 2024’s chart-topping american dream.

The accompanying visual presents rapid-fire imagery of snipers targeting victims, vehicles screeching to sudden halts and children fleeing through urban landscapes.

The trailer’s brooding soundtrack and chaotic montage suggest the project will explore darker themes than his previous commercial efforts, potentially returning to the street narratives that first brought him recognition.

The timing proves strategic for the London-born, Atlanta-raised artist who has maintained a lower profile throughout 2025 compared to his typically prolific output.

american dream generated massive success and established 21 Savage as both a rapper and a commercial powerhouse after the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.