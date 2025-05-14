EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent $5M Jewelry Battle Update: Ruling Is In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s legal fight with TraxNYC over unauthorized use of his image in jewelry ads has officially ended for most defendants but may continue for one.

50 Cent’s high-stakes $5 million lawsuit against a New York jeweler over the unauthorized use of his name and image to sell knockoff jewelry has officially been dismissed.

Fif and his company, NYC Vibe LLC, targeted Maksud Agadjani, TraxNYC Corp. and several individuals for allegedly using his image and a replica of his custom-designed necklace to falsely imply endorsement.

The lawsuit claimed that TraxNYC used the rapper’s photo and name across social media and online platforms to promote their jewelry without his consent. At the heart of the dispute was a necklace created for 50 Cent.

The complaint stated that the jeweler and his associates “engaged in a campaign to exploit Jackson’s name, image, and other intellectual property rights on social media to advertise, market, and sell their jewelry.”

Despite warnings, the defendants allegedly continued to post content featuring the necklace and Jackson’s likeness, misleading consumers into believing he was affiliated with the brand.

50 Cent, known for being highly selective about licensing his image, argued that the unauthorized use diluted his brand and violated several laws, including trademark infringement.

Court records show that the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice against four of the five defendants — Maksud Agadjani, Yashu Sean Kumar, Ivan Gonzalez and TraxNYC Corp., meaning the claims cannot be brought back against them.

Each side agreed to cover its legal fees and costs. However, the case against the fifth defendant, Melisa Kulla, was dismissed without prejudice.

That legal distinction leaves the door open for 50 Cent to refile claims against her in the future if he chooses to pursue further action.