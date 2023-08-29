50 Cent Cancels Phoenix Show Over Outrageous Heat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent nixed his show in Phoenix tonight because its too damn hot! Read more!

50 Cent has been forced to postpone his Phoenix show due to extreme heat.

The 48-year-old rapper took to Twitter, also known as X, on Monday night to announce that he has postponed tonight’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, due to an excessive heat warning.

“Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed,” 50, real name Curtis Jackson III, wrote.

The “In Da Club” rapper added, “For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

A number of Twitter/X users took to the comments section to praise the performer for considering the health of his fans.

Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/c9qcjmOJvI — 50cent (@50cent) August 29, 2023

One fan wrote, “This man cares about his fans,” while another wrote, “Smart move. The risk is way too high.”

Last week, 16 people were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert in Houston, Arizona, where temperatures reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

50 is in the middle of his “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” 20th anniversary tour. The U.S. and Canada leg of the tour began on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will wrap up on September 22 in Toronto, Ontario.

He will then begin the European leg of the tour on September 28 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.