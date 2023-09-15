50 Cent Confuses Michael Jackson For Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The G-Unit boss admits to not recognizing the King of Pop.

Micheal Jackson and Drake are widely viewed as two of the most successful recording artists of their respective generations. Apparently, 50 Cent got the two icons mixed up.

Last night (September 14), 50 Cent shared a personal story on the X social media platform. The G-Unit Films and Television Inc. founder recalled an unexpected interaction over a t-shirt he had on.

“I’m in the gym working out and this girl says you like Michael Jackson? 👀I said this [is] a Drake shirt fool, then I Googled and this popped up. 🤷🏽‍♂️ WTF. 🤨 I had to apologize!” wrote 50 Cent.

Additionally, 50 uploaded photos of the black shirt that featured two eyes on the front. The original merch apparently came from Micheal Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour which took place in 1992 and 1993.

I’m in the gym working out and this girl says you like Michael Jackson? 👀I said this a Drake shirt fool, then I googled and this popped up 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF 🤨 I had to apologize ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/ZCyDgpuF9l — 50cent (@50cent) September 15, 2023

The cover art for the Dangerous album also included an image of MJ’s eyes. The self-proclaimed King of Pop released the 8x-Platinum Dangerous in 1991. His classic album, Thriller from 1982, is 34x-Platinum.

Aubrey Drake Graham has his own list of Platinum-certified projects too. For example, 2011’s Take Care crossed the 6x-Platinum mark. The Canadian’s Views also earned 6x-Platinum certification.

For his part, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson can claim to have one of the best-selling Hip-Hop albums of all time. The Recording Industry Association of America certified 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ as 9x-Platinum.