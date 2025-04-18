50 Cent Explodes On Co-Producer—Scraps His Own Movie As “Skillhouse” Future In Doubt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent torched his own horror film Skillhouse and blasted producer Ryan Kavanaugh in a blistering Instagram post, accusing him of sabotaging the project and pushing him to scrap it altogether.

On Thursday (April 17), the G-Unit honcho dropped off a few posts on Instagram squarely aimed at Kavanaugh, his fellow producer on the movie.

“This guy Ryan Kavanaugh is doing everything in his power to make me kill this movie. This one is going in the trash CAN!” 50 Cent wrote, making it clear he’s pulling the plug on the film he both stars in and co-produced.

The Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul didn’t stop there. He posted a photo of Kavanaugh next to screenshots of the producer’s 2008 DUI arrest, adding, “Here he is guys, he must be drunk right now f###### wit me. Top Financier get the f### outta here.”

The fallout stems from a growing dispute over Skillhouse, a horror flick centered on 10 influencers trapped in a deadly content house where survival hinges on social media engagement. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 11 via Fathom Entertainment.

Tensions escalated earlier this week when 50 Cent warned that the movie couldn’t legally be released without his approval.

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have. What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Despite being listed as co-producers, 50 Cent’s posts suggest he believes Kavanaugh and others may be trying to bypass his contractual rights to push the film forward without his consent.

The public fallout now casts serious doubt over the future of Skillhouse, with 50 Cent making it clear he’s ready to bury the project unless the behind-the-scenes conflict is resolved.