50 Cent Issues Warning Over Horror Flick “Skillhouse” Release

50 Cent is publicly challenging the release of his horror movie “Skillhouse”, warning execs not to move forward without his approval.

50 Cent has hinted at ongoing tension behind the scenes of his new movie, Skillhouse, claiming the horror film can’t legally be released without his sign-off and warning execs to tread carefully.

The Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul aired his grievances in an Instagram post Wednesday night (April 16).

“They can’t release this MOVIE SKILL HOUSE without my signature, which they do not have,” he wrote. “What kinda business are they doing? I’d hate to have to demonstrate.”

The post raised eyebrows across Hollywood and social media, especially since 50 Cent is listed as one of the film’s producers alongside Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez and Brad Baskin.

Skillhouse is a horror-satire hybrid directed by Saw X and Jigsaw filmmaker Josh Stolberg. The movie follows a group of influencers trapped inside a content house where they’re forced into deadly challenges. Think TikTok meets Saw with a splash of Black Mirror.

The film stars 50 Cent himself, along with social media personalities Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking. Actor Neal McDonough, MMA fighter Paige VanZant and Jacob Skidmore also appear in the movie.

50 Cent On “Pushing The Envelope” With “Skillhouse”

It was shot at the real-life eSway House, a former hub for TikTok creators, adding a layer of eerie realism to the plot.

Meanwhile, an early preview of the first eight minutes dropped on GenTv.com in 2024 and racked up over 100 million views. The full theatrical release is scheduled for July 11 via Fathom Entertainment.

Despite the buzz, 50 Cent’s public statement suggests there may be unresolved legal or contractual issues behind the scenes. His post didn’t specify what kind of approval he’s withholding, but the message was clear.

The film has already made headlines for its intense production. One cameraman reportedly fainted on set due to the graphic nature of the scenes. Cast members have described the project as a blend of “modern influencer drama” and “’80s slasher” horror.