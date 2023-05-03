50 Cent & Fat Joe Accused Of Ripping Off Producer For Hit Singles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Maryland-based producer sued 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Scott Storch and more for copyright infringement.

According to court documents obtained by Music Business Worldwide, David W. Smith claimed 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” and Terror Squad’s “Lean Back” were substantially similar to Smith’s song “WHACHACOM4?” Smith believed the defendants were “specifically aware” of his song, which dropped in 2003.

“Plaintiff authored the music in the Copyrighted Work in or about 2002,” Smith’s lawyer wrote. “Plaintiff subsequently collaborated with an individual named Molik S. Hippolyte, a rapper who performed under the name ‘Moe Wet,’ who authored the words and lyrics in the Copyrighted Work. In January 2003, Plaintiff and Molik recorded the Copyrighted Work on Plaintiff’s digital audio workstation. Plaintiff first published the Copyrighted Work on April 22, 2003.”

Smith cited “striking similarities” between his song and “Lean Back,” including the principal melodies and percussion effects. He dismissed the notion of Scott Scorch creating the beat based on a melody hummed by Fat Joe.

“[Fat Joe], [Remy Ma] and Defendant Storch copied substantial qualitative and quantitative portions of the sound recording and/or musical composition of the Copyrighted Work, including constituent elements that are original,” the lawsuit argued.

Smith reiterated many of the same allegations in his complaint against “Candy Shop.” He noted Fat Joe allegedly co-produced the 50 Cent single with Scott Storch.

“[Fat Joe] and Defendant Storch misappropriated compositional and structural musical elements that exist in the Copyrighted Work when co-producing the [50 Cent] Copyrighted Work,” Smith’s lawyer contended.

Smith asked for a percentage of the revenue from “Candy Shop” and “Lean Back” as well as damages. He listed 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Scott Storch and several record labels as defendants.