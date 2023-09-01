50 Cent’s Lawyer Releases Statement About Mic Throwing Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson could face legal repercussions. The Hip-Hop mogul launching a microphone during a recent LA concert has reportedly led to a Los Angeles Police Department criminal investigation.

Yesterday (August 31), footage of 50 Cent throwing a mic from the stage went viral online. Apparently, he injured Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. Photos showed Monegain with a head wound.

According to reports, the 48-year-old businessman was upset that several microphones were not working properly. He supposedly hurled the flawed mic in the direction of Bryhana Monegain out of frustration.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis, would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” 50’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told Page Six.

Scott Leemon also added, “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” Reports claim the LAPD has been investigating 50 Cent as a criminal battery suspect.

50 Cent’s highly-publicized The Final Lap Tour heads to Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphitheater for a show tonight (September 1). Upcoming dates include stops in cities such as Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto.