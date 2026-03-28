50 Cent Passed On J. Cole Because Rapper Was Wearing “Denim Spandex”

50 Cent confirms he passed on signing J. Cole to G-Unit because his jeans were too tight, and the internet can’t stop laughing.

50 Cent just confirmed what J. Cole heard through the grapevine about why the G-Unit deal never materialized, and the reason is absolutely hilarious.

During his recent interview with Cam’ron, Cole revealed that Sha Money XL and others were shopping him to Fif back in the mid-2000s, but the mogul passed because of one specific detail about his wardrobe.

J. Cole explained that he’d heard 50 simply wasn’t feeling his fashion sense, specifically his jeans, which were apparently too tight for the G-Unit aesthetic.

On social media, 50 didn’t shy away from confirming the story.

“I’m a J Cole fan man,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two together. “The boy just had on denim spandex. WTF. How was I supposed to know that was gonna work.”

The response was pure 50 Cent energy, mixing genuine respect with his signature humor about the whole situation. Cole himself acknowledged that the pairing probably wouldn’t have made sense anyway, given how different their vibes were at that time.

This isn’t the first time the two have discussed this near-miss in Hip-Hop history.

Back in 2022, 50 sat down with The Breakfast Club and explained his reasoning from a different angle, saying he wasn’t convinced the market was ready for more conscious rappers at the time.

Tony Yayo has also spoken about bringing Cole to 50’s Connecticut house, where Cole performed some of his early material, including “Simba” for the G-Unit boss.

The whole situation represents one of those wild “what if” moments in rap history, where a simple fashion choice could have altered the trajectories of multiple careers.

What makes this story even more interesting is how both artists have reflected on it with maturity and humor rather than bitterness.

Cole went on to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and became one of the most successful rappers of his generation, while 50 continued building his empire through music, television, and business ventures.