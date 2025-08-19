50 Cent Moves Forward With Permanent G-Dome Project Ahead Of 2026 Humor & Harmony Festival

50 Cent is making good on his promise of a permanent G-Dome in downtown Shreveport following the success of his inflatable venue during last year’s Humor & Harmony Festival, marking a major step in his G-Unit expansion plans across Louisiana.
Crews have already started preparations for the new structure, which will replace the temporary dome used during the August 2024 event.
The development was a key topic during the Caddo Parish Economic Development Committee meeting held Monday (August 18), where officials reviewed the long-term economic potential of the venue.
The committee emphasized the G-Dome’s role in revitalizing downtown Shreveport and boosting local jobs in hospitality and entertainment.
While financial details remain under wraps due to a non-disclosure agreement, Hall confirmed that public-private collaboration is part of the funding strategy.
50 Cent Says G-Dome Will Be Even Bigger Than Temporary Structure
The permanent G-Dome is expected to be larger and serve as a year-round destination for entertainment, tourism and community events.
“Don’t worry the permanent G-DOME will be being built shortly and now I know what we just had wasn’t big enough. Let’s go let’s get it!” 50 Cent wrote following the first festival.
The G-Dome is just one piece of 50 Cent’s broader plan to invest in Shreveport.
His Humor & Harmony Festival, held from August 8 to August 11 in 2024, brought together Hip-Hop shows, comedy acts, a celebrity basketball game and family-friendly attractions like the 50 Fit Park.
The event was staged across multiple venues, including the temporary G-Dome and the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
The festival also served a philanthropic purpose, supporting the G-Unity Foundation’s mission to uplift underserved youth and promote economic growth in overlooked communities.
Despite Shreveport’s struggles with crime, the 2024 event weekend saw no incidents, a point 50 Cent celebrated as a reason to make the festival an annual tradition.
The permanent G-Dome is expected to be completed in phases, with construction already underway as of Monday (August 18).
Local officials confirmed 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Festival returns in Spring 2006.