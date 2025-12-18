50 Cent Says Jim Jones Paid Back Rent, Podcast Spared

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones wired $200K in back rent after 50 Cent threatened to buy their podcast building, ending the immediate eviction threat.

50 Cent announced that Jim Jones wired $200,000 in back rent after threatening to buy the building that houses their podcast. The G-Unit mogul had been feuding with Jones and his co-hosts over their criticism of his Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“So Jim wired the 200K over, ok cool he may turn out to be a good tenant after all. Samuel If you need me to make them pay just give me a ring l’m here,” 50 Cent posted.

The beef started when Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East and Fabolous called 50’s Netflix documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” a mockumentary on their “Let’s Rap About It” podcast.

50 Cent fired back by claiming the rappers were squatting in their Bronx podcast studio without paying rent.

50 Cent had threatened to purchase the building after learning from his sources that the podcast hosts owed significant back rent. He posted screenshots suggesting he was in talks with the landlord about buying the property to evict them.

Maino responded aggressively on Instagram, calling 50 Cent “Killer Curly” and referencing their past business relationship. “Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen…He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N#### To Hell!” Maino wrote.

The “Hustle Hard” rapper admitted loyalty to 50 for helping secure his record deal but still attacked him personally, asking, “What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N####? Is It The B#### Or The Diabetes?”

The feud escalated over the past 48 hours as both sides exchanged social media shots. 50 Cent had been particularly aggressive in his attacks, calling the podcast crew “squatters” and “bums” who couldn’t pay their bills.

With Jim Jones apparently paying the $200,000, the immediate threat to their podcast appears resolved. 50 Cent’s latest post suggests he’s satisfied with the payment but remains ready to intervene if future rent issues arise.