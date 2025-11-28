50 Cent Settles Lawsuit Over Knocking Man Off Scooter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent settled a civil case tied to a 2024 scooter incident while preparing for the release of his Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.”

50 Cent quietly closed the book on a civil assault case this week, just as he ramps up promotion for his latest Netflix project tied to Diddy.

The rapper and entertainment mogul reached a settlement with photographer Guadalupe De Los Santos, who sued him in January over an alleged run-in in Los Angeles last September.

According to the complaint, De Los Santos said he was intentionally knocked off his electric scooter by someone in 50 Cent’s entourage after approaching the rapper’s vehicle following a book signing.

Attorneys for Fif denied the allegations. However, a court filing this week confirmed both parties “reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims” and are “in the process of drafting and executing the formal settlement agreement.” No financial details were made public.

The lawsuit was scheduled for a hearing next month before the settlement was finalized, as first reported by People. Meanwhile, 50 Cent is focused on his role as executive producer on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

The series explores Diddy’s rise in the Hip-Hop world, his business empire, and his legal downfall.

In July, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will begin streaming on Netflix starting December 2.