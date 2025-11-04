50 Cent Thinks Diddy Happy Surrounded By “Handsome” Men In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reignited his feud with Diddy, mocking the mogul’s first prison photos on Instagram as their decades-long rivalry flared up once again.

50 Cent delivered another blow to his decades-long feud with Sean “Diddy” Combs by mocking the music mogul’s first public prison photos on Instagram.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper shared one of the TMZ-published images with his 35.7 million Instagram followers, adding his trademark sarcasm to Diddy’s vulnerable moment behind bars.

The photos show the 55-year-old Combs during outdoor recreation time at a Brooklyn detention facility, wearing an orange prison beanie and navy-blue jacket while walking the recreation yard on a brisk Friday morning.

“He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY !!” 50 Cent wrote alongside the prison photo.

The post represents the latest chapter in a bitter rivalry that spans over two decades, dating back to 50 Cent’s 2006 diss track “The Bomb,” where he accused Combs of involvement in The Notorious B.I.G.’s death.

Their feud has escalated dramatically throughout 2024 and 2025, with 50 Cent relentlessly targeting Diddy on social media following a string of sexual assault lawsuits and federal charges.

Diddy received a four-year and two-month prison sentence last month after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Bad Boy Records founder was also fined $500,000 and has been repeatedly denied bail while awaiting his May 2025 trial on additional sex trafficking charges.

50 Cent has transformed Diddy’s legal troubles into social media content gold, previously mocking everything from federal raids on Combs’ homes to surveillance footage showing the music executive assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The Queens rapper has also announced plans for a Netflix documentary about the Diddy scandal, further capitalizing on his rival’s downfall.

The TMZ photos mark the first public glimpse of Combs since his incarceration, showing him with a full face of gray hair during what appeared to be his daily recreation time.