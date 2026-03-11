50 Cent Unleashes AI Video For “No More Tricks” With Max B Targeting Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East

50 Cent and Max B released a collaborative diss track targeting Jim Jones and his podcast crew.

50 Cent and Max B just unleashed a full-scale AI assault on Jim Jones and his podcast crew with a track called “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” and this isn’t some casual jab.

This is war.

The whole thing started when Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East went on their “Let’s Rap About It” podcast and started taking shots at 50’s Netflix documentary about Diddy.

They weren’t feeling his involvement in the project, and they made that crystal clear on air. 50 heard it, and he wasn’t about to let that slide.

But here’s where it gets interesting. 50 didn’t just respond with bars. He’s been systematically attacking Jim Jones on Instagram for weeks.

He posted surveillance footage of Jim allegedly trying to break into his own studio after supposedly getting evicted.

The trolling was relentless, and it set the stage for this musical retaliation.

When 50 dropped the video for the track on Instagram, he added a caption that seemed innocent on the surface: “Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. deal with Bill later.”

But that line carries serious weight. It’s a calculated diss aimed at T.I. and Tiny Harris, who’ve faced multiple sexual assault allegations over the years.

By connecting them to Bill Cosby and his well-documented predatory behavior, 50 was essentially equating their accusations with Cosby’s crimes.

It’s a layered insult that works on multiple levels. Max B’s involvement in the track adds another dimension to this conflict.

He’s got history with Jim Jones through their Dipset connection, so his collaboration with 50 signals a strategic alliance against the podcast personalities.

The music video reinforces the lyrical content with AI-generated visuals that drive home the message of disrespect toward Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East.