50 Cent’s Netflix Docu-Series Presents Diddy Exposé

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a piercing cinematic reckoning as 50 Cent releases a new Netflix series that delves into his troubling conduct that taints his legacy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be the focus of a new four part Netflix documentary that examines his rise in the music industry and the serious allegations that have emerged against him.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning comes from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton, who use exclusive interviews and previously unseen material to explore Combs’ influence, his legal troubles and the accusations that surfaced after Casandra Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit.

50 Cent Jackson sees the project as part of his mission.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G Unit Film and Television,” Jackson said. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

Diddy, who built Bad Boy Entertainment into a powerhouse that launched artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J Blige, Jodeci and Danity Kane, is currently serving time in federal prison after being found guilty in July of two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution. He is appealing his conviction and sentence.

The documentary opens with some of the key testimony and recollections from people who once walked closely beside him. Former associates, childhood friends, artists and employees describe an early hunger for stardom that seemed limitless. Many say that drive eventually shifted into something far more troubling. The film traces that shift to a turning point that became unavoidable after R&B singer Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023.

Stapleton says Ventura’s lawsuit marked a major cultural moment.

“When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions,” she said. She calls the project “a mirror [reflecting us] as the public” and hopes it challenges how people elevate celebrities.

Jackson says he is “grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories” and credits Stapleton for guiding the project.

50 Cent and Diddy have spent years locked in a tense, highly public rivalry shaped by business competition, personal jabs and long running industry friction. Their conflict dates back to the early 2000s, when both were rising power brokers in Hip-Hop and often found themselves on opposite sides of commercial and cultural battles.

Over time, 50 regularly mocked Diddy in interviews and on social media, questioning his business choices and calling out behavior he viewed as questionable, while Diddy largely avoided direct responses but maintained a clear distance. Their relationship hardened further as Jackson began openly spotlighting allegations against Diddy, using his platforms to scrutinize the mogul’s actions and amplifying each new development.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 2.