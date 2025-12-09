6ix9ine Gets Mental Health Reality Check After Judge Calls Him “Dumpster Fire”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine faces court-ordered mental health treatment after a judge called the rapper a “dumpster fire” during his sentencing.

6ix9ine just got hit with a brutal wake-up call from a federal judge who didn’t hold back as the rainbow-haired rapper was sentenced to three months in prison Friday (December 5).

But that’s just the beginning of his legal problems – he is now on a court-ordered journey to get his life together.

Judge Paul Engelmayer didn’t mince words during the sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court. He called 6ix9ine a “dumpster fire” and made it crystal clear that prison time was necessary after the 28-year-old violated his probation multiple times.

But here’s the kicker – the prison sentence is only part of what’s coming.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that 6ix9ine will face 12 months of supervised release upon his release. And this isn’t your typical probation.

The judge ordered him into a mental health treatment program focused on anger management. He’ll also have to complete an outpatient drug treatment program. Translation: the court thinks his head needs serious work.

This whole mess started when 6ix9ine violated the terms of his probation in his 2019 racketeering case. He has been on probation since 2020 after cooperating with federal prosecutors against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

His testimony helped put away gang members whom he claimed had double-crossed him. But his cooperation deal came with strings attached. He had to stay clean, follow the rules, and prove he could function in society without causing chaos.

Clearly, that didn’t work out. The violations piled up like a car crash in slow motion.

6ix9ine failed to show up for a drug test, then tested positive when he finally did. He also got into a fight and was caught with drugs during a federal raid of his property earlier this year.

In November, he was slapped with a month behind bars for missing that drug test. Now he’s looking at three more months starting January 6.

The judge’s “dumpster fire” comment wasn’t just harsh words – it reflected years of frustration with 6ix9ine’s inability to stay out of trouble. Court records show he’s repeatedly tested the limits of his supervised release.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors painted a picture of someone who couldn’t or wouldn’t follow basic rules. They pointed to his pattern of violations as evidence that standard probation wasn’t working.

6ix9ine’s legal team tried to argue for leniency, noting that he had undergone some mental health treatment. But the judge wasn’t buying it. “You’ve been throwing resources at him but he’s still a dumpster fire,” Engelmayer said.

The rapper told TMZ last week he wasn’t worried about doing time because he plans to use the isolation to get in shape. He wants to drop from 190 pounds to 120 by eating only one box of Oreos a day.

That bizarre diet plan might be the least of his concerns now. The court-ordered mental health treatment suggests the judge thinks 6ix9ine’s problems run deeper than just bad decision-making.

The anger management component is particularly telling. 6ix9ine’s career has been marked by feuds, social media outbursts and confrontations that often escalated beyond regular Hip-Hop beef.

His supervised release will also include the drug treatment program, addressing the substance abuse issues that contributed to his latest violations. The combination of mental health and drug treatment shows the court is taking a comprehensive approach to his rehabilitation.

6ix9ine will report to federal prison on January 6, 2026. After serving his three months, he’ll begin the year-long supervised release with its mandatory treatment programs.