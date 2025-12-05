“Dumpster Fire” 6ix9ine Sentenced To Prison After Probation Violations Pile Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine received prison time today after a judge found the rapper violated the terms of his probation after he beat up a man in a mall.

6ix9ine stood before Judge Paul Engelmayer today (December 5) as the federal court delivered his sentence for repeated probation violations.

The rapper, whom the judge labeled as a “dumpster fire,” received a three-month prison sentence after prosecutors argued that his cooperation in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case should not shield him from consequences.

The Manhattan federal courtroom heard how 6ix9ine violated his supervised release multiple times since completing a 45-day jail term earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors detailed his February drug possession charges in Palm Beach County, where officers discovered cocaine and MDMA inside his home. The violations occurred just weeks after his release from jail for previous misconduct involving methamphetamine use and unauthorized travel.

Prosecutors painted a picture of escalating behavior that culminated in an August assault at a Wellington, Florida, mall. Court documents revealed 6ix9ine attacked a man who mocked him for cooperating with federal authorities.

The victim walked away initially, but 6ix9ine and an associate followed him upstairs, knocked him down and struck him repeatedly until they noticed he was armed.

The government had requested a sentence of between 3 and 9 months in prison, arguing that 6ix9ine treated his 2019 cooperation agreement as immunity from future criminal conduct. They told Judge Engelmayer that the rapper’s actions demonstrated he believed cooperators were “above the law.”

6ix9ine’s legal troubles began in 2018 when federal agents arrested him on racketeering charges related to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. His decision to cooperate against former gang associates led to a reduced two-year sentence in 2019, with Judge Engelmayer praising his apparent understanding of the consequences.

6ix9ine’s cooperation in the Nine Trey case helped convict several gang members, but prosecutors argued today that his recent conduct showed he had not learned from his past mistakes.