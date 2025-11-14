EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Urge Prison For 6ix9ine—Claims He Acts “Above The Law” After Cooperating

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine was criticized by prosecutors, who claim he used his cooperating status as a shield against consequences.

6ix9ine is being accused by federal prosecutors of behaving as if his past cooperation placed him “above the law,” a claim laid out in a new sentencing memo urging a judge to jail him for repeatedly violating supervised release.

The government is asking for a sentence of three to nine months when 6ix9ine appears in Manhattan federal court, arguing that his latest conduct proves he has ignored the warnings that allowed him to avoid decades in prison.

The memo says 6ix9ine admitted to possessing cocaine and MDMA after officers found both substances inside his Palm Beach County home in February. Prosecutors noted that the violations came only weeks after he completed a 45-day jail term for earlier misconduct involving methamphetamine use, failed drug tests, unauthorized travel and lying to his probation officer.

The government’s position shifted sharply in August, when 6ix9ine attacked a man inside a Wellington, Florida, mall. Prosecutors described the incident as a retaliatory beating that started after the victim mocked 6ix9ine for his cooperation in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case.

The man walked away, but the memo says 6ix9ine and an associate went upstairs, knocked him down and hit him until they realized he had a gun.

“While it is unfortunate that anyone would verbally provoke Hernandez for cooperating with the Government, it is an unfortunate reality that taunting like this is likely recur for the foreseeable future. Hernandez must learn to turn the other cheek and walk away from situations like these moving forward,” said Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors reminded the court that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer gave 6ix9ine a rare break in 2019 because he believed the rapper understood the consequences of his gang activity and would not reoffend.

They now argue that 6ix9ine’s actions demonstrate that he treated the leniency as a free pass, suggesting that a jail sentence is necessary to show that “cooperators are not above the law” and that new criminal behavior will be met with real punishment.

The filing also asks the judge to impose a new two-year term of supervised release that includes substance abuse treatment and anger-management counseling, calling both essential for preventing future misconduct.

6ix9ine is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20, 2025.