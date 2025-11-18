6ix9ine Taunts Armed Intruders With Cash After Home Invasion That Held His Mother Hostage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine responded to a home invasion that endangered his mother by throwing cash and calling out the suspects.

6ix9ine threw wads of money into the air and hurled insults at masked gunmen just hours after they stormed his South Florida home and held his 60-year-old mother hostage during a daytime burglary.

“I’m on house arrest. I’ve been on house arrest I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I’m on house arrest,” 6ix9ine said in a video posted after the incident. “Yesterday they allowed me to leave for work. People I guess saw that I was on live stream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f###### do some p#### s###. It’s me. So I get it. The rules are different for me.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four armed men broke into his Lake Worth residence Saturday through the garage, restrained his mother and searched the home for valuables.

Authorities said the suspects fled before deputies arrived, leaving no physical injuries but a deeply shaken victim. The incident is being investigated, with detectives reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage and speaking with potential witnesses.

“If it was f###### your favorite artist your favorite actor and that was done, they don’t get no cool points for that,” 6ix9ine fumed. “My mom is 60 years old. Y’all know I’m supposed to come home. Y’all know I’m home all the time. I’m on house arrest. So y’all take the opportunity that I’m not home. That’s p#### s###. That’s wack. Get no cool points for that. I don’t think nobody respects that s###.”

Law enforcement believes the suspects may have had prior knowledge of the home’s layout and the rapper’s schedule, suggesting the robbery may have been premeditated.

The fact that the incident occurred during daylight hours has raised further concerns about his security setup.

The 28-year-old rapper has been embroiled in several legal battles since cooperating with the government and testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters in 2019, in exchange for a reduced sentence.

However, 6ix9ine has had frequent run-ins. He was assaulted by three men, including the leader of the West Palm Beach branch of the Latin Kings, at a gym in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He sued LA Fitness for $1 million, alleging negligence and failing to provide adequate security. He also said that staff didn’t follow proper protocols, including calling the police.

The rapper is also about to be sentenced to possible jail time over drug possession charges, failure to attend court-ordered treatment programs and assaulting a man who was taunting him at a mall.

As of Monday (November 17), no arrests had been made in connection with the home invasion. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward.