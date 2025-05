Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky confirmed Rihanna is pregnant with their third child at the 2025 Met Gala and said he feels “amazing” about their growing family.

A$AP Rocky has confirmed Rihanna is pregnant with their third child after the superstar singer debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in New York.

“It feels amazing, you know,” the rapper and Met Gala 2025 co-chair told reporters on the red carpet. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Rihanna revealed her baby bump in a dramatic Marc Jacobs ensemble featuring a black-and-gray corset, a bolero jacket, a floor-length skirt with buttons, a necktie, two-tone heels and a wide-brimmed hat.

love that Rihanna wore the two different color accessories to make sure no one mistook them as clues for a low-key baby gender reveal 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/z7cllzTdIr — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 6, 2025

The couple’s appearance quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The singer had already hinted at the pregnancy while walking around New York in a fitted matching set that showed her growing belly.

The couple, who began dating publicly in 2020, are already parents to two sons — RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023. Rihanna famously debuted her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, where her red jumpsuit and visible bump stole the show.

Rocky also reflected on the public’s reaction to their growing family. “Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless,” he explained. “We’ve mostly experienced love. We are truly open to that and grateful for it. That’s love. Love is love.”

Rihanna has made a habit of turning motherhood into a fashion moment. Back in March, she shared two never-before-seen photos of her sons in honor of International Women’s Day.Â

In one, she cradled newborn RZA, wearing layers of pearls, gold chains and a medallion necklace. In another, she held baby Riot while rocking oversized pink sunglasses.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman… my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” she wrote in the caption.

She added with a wink, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

The couple’s third child is expected later this year.