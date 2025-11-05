A$AP Rocky Melts Hearts Discussing Girl Dad Life With Daughter Rocki

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky proudly celebrated fatherhood at the CFDA Awards, calling daughter Rocki Irish his “baby twin” and embracing life as a girl dad.

A$AP Rocky embraced his new role as a father to daughter Rocki Irish during an exclusive conversation at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

The Harlem-born rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, attended Monday night’s ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History, where he opened up about the joys of raising his first daughter with partner Rihanna.

The couple welcomed Rocki in September, adding to their family that includes sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

When asked to define what being a “girl dad” means to him, Rocky offered a characteristically confident response. “A$AP Rocky in 2026, you know. Check me out,” he told People exclusively at the fashion industry’s premier awards ceremony.

The 37-year-old artist’s playful comment hints at his excitement about navigating fatherhood with a daughter after years of raising two boys.

Rocky’s appearance at the CFDA Awards comes just months after he was acquitted of felony assault charges in February 2025, with Rihanna standing by his side throughout the legal proceedings.

During a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, Rocky expanded on his feelings about his newest family member. “Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing,” he shared. “I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point.”

The rapper acknowledged that his sons might experience some sibling rivalry with their new sister.

“I think they might get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain’t got to be,” Rocky explained. “It’s a lot of love to go around, but it’s going to probably take some getting used to. Shout out to my boys and my baby girl, man. Daddy love y’all.”

Rocky’s comments came on a significant night for both him and Rihanna in the fashion world. The couple was both honored at the ceremony. Rocky received the Fashion Icon Award, matching the same recognition Rihanna earned in previous years.

The Fashion Icon Award recipient has been balancing his music career with his growing family responsibilities.