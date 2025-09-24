A$AP Rocky Reveals Prayer For Daughter With Rihanna

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky shared his hopes for a daughter as he and Rihanna await baby number three, saying this pregnancy feels different.

A$AP Rocky is putting fatherhood and faith front and center as he awaits the arrival of his third child with Rihanna, revealing he’s “praying” for a daughter in a new interview with Elle published Tuesday.

The Harlem-born rapper and style icon, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said he and Rihanna are choosing to be surprised by the baby’s sex this time around.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he told the outlet. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

Already parents to two sons, three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot, the couple is preparing to expand their family once more. Rocky, 36, said this pregnancy feels different from the others, a detail he believes could point to a baby girl.

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl,” he said. “This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The “Praise the Lord” artist opened up about his evolving role as a father and how it’s reshaped his priorities. “What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there,” he said.

Rocky also addressed the delay of his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, which has yet to receive a release date.

While he didn’t directly blame his legal issues—he stood trial earlier this year in connection to a 2021 shooting—he acknowledged that life has shifted.

“I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he said. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been together since 2019 and their growing family continues to be a major focus for both artists as they juggle parenthood, music and business.

The couple’s third child is expected sometime later this year.