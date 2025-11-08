A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Smooch On Paris Date Night After Welcoming Baby Rocki

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky heated up Paris with a kiss and matching fur looks after dinner, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Rocki.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared a passionate kiss on a Paris sidewalk Wednesday night (November 5) after leaving César restaurant, turning the city’s streets into a high-end fashion shoot and date night moment all in one.

The couple, fresh off welcoming their third child, stepped out in matching fur coats and denim outfits that looked straight out of a designer campaign.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna last night at César Restaurant in Paris pic.twitter.com/mMfMcUNuqE — 𝕵𝖆𝖘 (@awgecentral) November 6, 2025

Rihanna wore a cropped brown fur jacket with exaggerated shoulders and a sculpted collar, paired with straight-leg jeans and pointed black heels. Her look was finished with gold chains and a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky complemented her look in a slightly lighter calf-length fur coat. He added tan-and-black loafers and a brown fur tote from his AWGE line. He topped it off with a black Chanel fur trapper hat, leaning into luxury streetwear with ease.

Rihanna and Rocky out in Paris last night 🤍 pic.twitter.com/a7QnNBU6QE — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) November 6, 2025

The couple’s public display of affection unfolded under Parisian streetlights as photographers captured their kiss and coordinated fits. The outing comes just weeks after the birth of their daughter, Rocki, on September 13. She joins big brothers RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

Their stylish date night followed their appearance at the 2025 CFDA Awards, the first red-carpet event they had attended since Rocki’s arrival.

At the ceremony, Rocky was honored with the Style Icon Award while Rihanna cheered from the audience.

“She the one, not the two,” Rocky told Access Hollywood. “She inspires me a lot. It’s really dope to see us carrying on the legacy and following tradition for our family. It’s dope, it’s sick. We’re first to do it.”

A$AP Rocky talked to @accesshollywood about Rihanna:



"She the one, not the two. She inspires me a lot. It's really dope to see us carrying on the legacy and following tradition for our family. It's dope, it's sick. We're first to do it”. pic.twitter.com/Vp5zLraybP — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) November 5, 2025