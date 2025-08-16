Actresses Celebrate “Scary Movie 6” Return With Wayans Brothers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Regina Hall is reuniting with Anna Faris and the Wayans brothers for Scary Movie 6, which hits theaters in 2026 after a 13-year break.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are hopping back into the chaos with Scary Movie 6 and teaming up with the Wayans brothers for a full-blown reunion that’s got fans excited.

The horror spoof franchise, which has raked in over $900 million worldwide, is getting a reboot, and the two original stars of the film are ready to start filming.

In a joint statement, they said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

It’s been over a decade since we last saw Brenda and Cindy getting dragged through ridiculous horror scenarios.

But this time, it’s not just the gals making a comeback — Shawn and Marlon Wayans are back in the mix too, writing, producing and jumping back on screen. It’s the dream team that started it all in 2000.

Michael Tiddes, who’s been tight with the Wayans crew for years, is taking the director’s chair.

No word yet on the exact plot, but filming kicks off in October 2025 and the new movie is dropping in theaters June 12, 2026.