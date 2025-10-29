Aesop Rock Stuns With Surprise Album Drop, Explains Concept Of “I Heard Its A Mess There Too”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aesop Rock quietly released I Heard It’s a Mess There Too, delivering a second album in 2025 and revealing a more reflective and stripped-back sound.

Aesop Rock dropped a curveball on the Hip-Hop world with the unexpected release of his new album I Heard It’s a Mess There Too, which arrived Wednesday via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

The 12-track project, now streaming on all major platforms, marks his second full-length release of the year and showcases a stripped-down, introspective approach.

The surprise rollout followed a wave of online chatter after a few listeners reported receiving anonymous vinyl records in the mail.

The mysterious white-label pressings came in blank sleeves with no credits or artwork, fueling speculation about their origin.

That mystery ended with the album’s digital launch and the debut of a new animated video for the track “Full House Pinball,” directed by longtime visual partner Justin “Coro” Kaufman.

Unlike his earlier 2025 release Black Hole Superette, which featured a wide range of collaborators and a dense sonic palette, I Heard It’s a Mess There Too is a solo endeavor. Every beat was produced by Aesop himself, offering a more spacious and minimal sound.

“The phrase ‘I Heard It’s a Mess There Too’ started as a lyric, but it got its hooks in me soon after,” Aesop said. “It felt familiar, like something I’d said a thousand times while checking in with friends across different cities. The more I sat with it, the more it started to feel like the center of this project… It’s about observation and communication. Sonically, I wanted a reset—cleaner beats, more space, fewer layers. Just enough to get a wave rolling and not much more.”

The album dives into themes of isolation, connection and the quiet chaos of everyday life. His production leans on crisp percussion and subdued basslines, leaving room for his lyrics to take the lead.

Paired with Black Hole Superette, this latest record paints a fuller picture of Aesop’s current creative mindset. One album leans toward surrealism and collaboration, the other toward solitude and clarity.

Physical copies of I Heard It’s a Mess There Too are shipping now through AesopRock.com, with a retail release scheduled for December 12.