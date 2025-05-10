Al B. Sure! Says Diddy Put Bounty On His Head & Caused His Coma

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure claimed Diddy had a bounty on his head and questioned Kim Porter’s death while linking both to his own near-fatal health collapse.

Al B. Sure! said he believes Diddy was behind a “bounty” on his life and suggested the entertainment mogul played a role in his near-fatal health collapse and mysterious death of Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy’s children.

In a recent interview with Fox 5 New York, the R&B singer and radio host made explosive claims, stating, “If you actually knew what they did to me, there was a bounty on my head.”

Al B. Sure! was placed in a medically induced coma for two months in 2022 after suffering multi-organ failure.

He experienced kidney failure, underwent a tracheotomy, was intubated, and was nearly placed in hospice care. Doctors later performed a liver transplant, which he credits with saving his life.

Despite surviving the ordeal, the 55-year-old artist believes his health crisis wasn’t random. He implied that Diddy or people connected to him may have had something to do with it.

“I believe this to be the case. Yes. Absolutely. My first time saying it,” he Al B. Sure! revealed. “Remember, I’m the only one who spoke up and I’m the only one left alive,” he said.

Al B. Sure! also raised questions about the 2018 death of Kim Porter, who died at age 47 from lobar pneumonia. Porter was found unresponsive in her Toluca Lake home on November 15, 2018.

She had flu-like symptoms for several days and despite testing negative for influenza and strep, her condition worsened.

An autopsy confirmed lobar pneumonia as the cause of death on January 25, 2019. The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled her death natural, with no signs of trauma or foul play.

Still, Al B. Sure! said he doesn’t believe the official explanation.

When asked if he thought Porter died of pneumonia, he responded, “Absolutely not.”

He said Porter appeared healthy just days before her death. They had recently celebrated their son Quincy Brown’s Netflix Christmas special together, and he said she showed no signs of illness.

“She warned me all along the way to watch your back,” he said, referring to warnings Porter allegedly gave him about Diddy.

Al B. Sure! is preparing to release a memoir titled Do You Believe Me Now?, in which he plans to detail his suspicions and experiences.

His full interview with Fox 5 can be viewed below.