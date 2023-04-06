Angela “Blac Chyna” White Announces New Role In ‘B.A.P.S.’ Play

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man behind the ‘New Jack City Live’ production also produced ‘B.A.P.S. Live.’

B.A.P.S. will head to the stage in Michigan next month. Apparently, director/producer Je’Caryous Johnson cast Angela “Blac Chyna” White to play the role of Nisi.

The film version of B.A.P.S. premiered in 1997 and went on to earn cult classic status. Academy Award winner Halle Berry portrayed Nisi in the buddy comedy by legendary filmmaker Robert Townsend.

“Wow, God is so good and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening! I’m so excited to announce that I will be playing ‘Nisi’ the role that @halleberry played in 1997,” wrote Blac Chyna on Instagram.

Je’Caryous Johnson’s B.A.P.S. Live production will run for four shows in Detroit between May 12 and May 14. Blac Chyna and the rest of the cast will reportedly then head to Los Angeles from May 18-21 and Atlanta from June 8-11.

There was recent speculation that a B.A.P.S. movie reboot was in the works. Robert Townsend even claimed Hip Hop artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion expressed interest in starring in the possible motion picture. Cardi later downplayed the rumor of her involvement.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White stepping into Halle Berry’s shoes for B.A.P.S. Live comes after the reality television star publicized her physical and spiritual transformation from Blac Chyna back to Angela White. She recently spoke about reversing some of her cosmetic procedures.

“This is me now. So you can see the difference, right here in the cheek area. Yeah, see when I smile, now you can see all of my teeth. I had so much filler in my lips to where as though I couldn’t even barely smile, but you see now when I smile,” said White on The Tamron Hall Show.

In addition to overseeing B.A.P.S. Live, Je’Caryous Johnson also presented the Set It Off and New Jack City stage plays. Set It Off Live originally starred Da Brat, LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt, and Demetria McKinney. The New Jack City Live theatrical adaptation presently features Allen Payne, Anthony “Treach” Criss, Flex Alexander, and Gary Dourdan.