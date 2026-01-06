Anthony Joshua Considering Retirement From Boxing After Heartbreaking Tragedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Anthony Joshua reached a personal crossroads where he now considers retirement after the tragic death of two of his friends.

Anthony Joshua is reportedly ready to retire from boxing after a tragic car accident in Nigeria.

The former heavyweight champion has informed those closest to him that he plans to step away from the ring following a devastating accident that took the lives of his trainer and best friend. This tragedy has reshaped his outlook on life and competition, according to his relative.

The revelation came from his uncle Adedamola Joshua who said the decision brings relief to the family after years of emotional strain and stress of watching Joshua fight at the sport’s highest level.

He recently attended the funeral of both men at London Central Mosque a moment that underscored the depth of the tragedy. In the aftermath Adedamola Joshua confirmed that his nephew had already made his decision known.

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,” he told PUNCH. “That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.

“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest.

“All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.”

Joshua’s relative added that the boxer believes this is the right time to walk away after a 12 year professional career that delivered multiple championships global recognition and historic nights in packed arenas.

Joshua last competed in December when he defeated Jake Paul in a demolition that finished with Paul’s jaw being broken in two places. The event also delivered a major payday for Joshua, setting the stage for a busy 2026.

The Paul bout was viewed as a strategic move designed to keep momentum alive while larger plans were being finalized behind the scenes.

Those plans included a possible long awaited clash with Tyson Fury with a return penciled in for February or March. Joshua was also exploring other options for a comeback fight as he continued rebuilding after a loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Promoter Eddie Hearn publicly stated that Joshua still had ambitions of reclaiming a world heavyweight title and was even open to facing Fabio Wardley if the opportunity arose.

Everything changed after the car accident in Nigeria last week.

Joshua suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized in Nigeria before returning to the United Kingdom. The crash claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and longtime team members Latif Latz Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The loss sent shockwaves through Joshua’s inner circle, the boxing community and also prompted questions about his future in boxing.

Whether the decision becomes permanent remains to be seen but for now those closest to Joshua say the gloves are off and the priority has shifted.